Huddersfield Town’s American owner Kevin Nagle has always been a motoring enthusiast and he began his driving career in style with a Pontiac Firebird which he still recalls with great fondness.

The 70-year-old businessman says it was about three years old and he was 19 or 20 and at college.

“I saved up for it,” he said. “It cost $3,000 which was quite a lot for me to save up and I bought it from a guy at the gas station. It was a great car for a first car and I was very fortunate.

“It was a muscle car and it was fabulous with a vinyl roof.”

Kevin Nagle

Now Mr Nagle, who lives in California but makes regular trips to Yorkshire, says he still enjoys driving and has quite a few vehicles to choose from. He says he is happy with his garage of vehicles which gives him plenty of choice. And his favourite car depends on the time because it is always changing.

“I have 25 cars,” he told The Yorkshire Post in an interview in the boardroom at Huddersfield Town.

“I drive them all regularly. I drive one for two weeks, then put it away and try another one, so over a year they all get driven.

“I have quite a few Jeeps which I like very much. And I have Porsches, Ferraris, Corvettes and Mercedes-Benzes. I have a Dodge 2500 too. I do enjoy driving them. I have always been a

petrol head.”

Mr Nagle, who made his fortune with a healthcare business, does not usually drive in England but he did make an exception during one trip when he picked up a hire car with unfortunate consequences.

“The hire firm boss said Americans always damage the cars,” added Mr Nagle. “I said not this time, don’t worry. I took the car on a long drive to Scotland and I scraped the car. I took the car back and prayed it would be anyone else on duty except the guy who hired it to me.