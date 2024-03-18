Oliver Coppard asks to be judged 'in long term' on loss-making Supertram entering public ownership

The Supertram network, which is largely based in Sheffield but also runs into Rotherham, is transferring from the control of private operator Stagecoach to new organisation South Yorkshire Future Trams Limited, which is controlled by the region's mayoral authority.

Supertram has not made a profit since 2019 and is forecast to make a £6.3m loss in 2024/25.

Mr Coppard told The Yorkshire Post that the situation would not "improve overnight" but the move is a key step in wider efforts to improve South Yorkshire's "broken" public transport system.

Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, has said improvements to the Supertram network will take time. Picture Gerard Binks

The network suffered losses of £1.5m in the six months leading to the end of October.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard has asked to be judged "in the long-term" on the success of taking the region's loss-making tram network into public ownership as he takes over control later this week.

Mr Coppard said: “I think it's going to be a long-term plan, and I don't deny the challenge of getting a public transport network to a point at which it's in a growth model and growth mindset.

“I’m not saying for a moment that's easy, and I’m not the type of politician to try and paper over the cracks or tell everybody it's all going to be milk and honey, but what I am saying is we’re going to do everything we can to be able to make it profitable, and make it work.

“We’ve stepped into this space in order to take responsibility, take control, and in order to make it better.

"That will be a journey, it has to be a journey because the network hasn’t been invested in for 30 years, and it doesn’t change or improve overnight.

“But what it does do is give us the opportunity to make things better in the long term.

"So judge me in the long term, I would say, because that has absolutely got to be the mission.”

Supertram was used by around 15m passengers in 2010, but this figure fell to 11.5m in 2019.

Last month, services to the south of the city were cancelled for almost two weeks due to a section of broken track.

The service operates around 2,650 services each week along four routes.

SYMCA expects financial pressures on the network to ease in the coming years as energy prices – which make up 20 per cent of total costs – fall and ticket sales increase.

The authority has also made steps to reduce this loss whilst preparing to take over the operation of Supertram.

SYMCA has also secured £100m of Government funding to upgrade and maintain the tram network.

Mr Coppard added: “This is a big step, and it is a downpayment on the future of transport for South Yorkshire, because looking at the public transport system for South Yorkshire, in my view, the model is broken at the moment.

“What we need is a public transport network that is responsive to the needs of our communities and our wider ambitions.”

Mr Coppard’s comments also come ahead of the Northern Transport Summit, set to take place in Manchester on Thursday.

The conference, which will focus on transport across the North of England, will be attended by Mr Coppard, along with West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.