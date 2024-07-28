You will want a car which will get you there and back safely every time, I imagine. Being in vogue will be way down your must-have list.

Now Honda have made a business out of reliability, bolstered by sporting success, and it is a brand which dares to go its own way.

Take Jazz. Now this was a superstar in its day, a car which sold by the million and which has been a mainstay of the brand for two decades.

Is it getting a little long in the tooth? Well, some manufacturers bring out radical different models every few years and lose a little continuity in the process. In fact, Honda has done that with some models but it has kept faith with the Jazz style.

Some say it needs a facelift but on the basis that the customer is always right, Jazz is still a popular seller. It majors on quality, obviously, but it is also essentially a simple car to navigate.

Some might say it’s boring. But I loved my week at the wheel without having to consult a handbook or website to work out how to do something: everything worked easily.

So, what do you get for your money? Well, this is a 1.5 litre petrol hybrid which offers good economy (more than 60mpg) and good performance (60mph in under 10 seconds). It is also a stable car which rides and handles well for something which is on the tall side.

One aspect I’m not keen on is the CVT, or continuously variable transmission. This is a stepless automatic which means effectively you have the one forward gear.

CVTs used to be awful but they have improved a lot. However, they can whine a little on big hills of which we have quite a few in Yorkshire.

It does offer good visibility, though. There are glass panels in the front pillar – or A pillar - which means you have very few blind spots. The A pillars are also thinner than normal, again improving visibility.

While it can be argued that the car itself is a little dated the alloy wheels are brilliant.

The seats are comfortable, too, and have been designed to offer anti-fatigue properties. By this, Honda mean they are comfortable, making journeys less tiring.

The boot is great. It is big enough for most needs in its usual layout (304 litres) but with the seats down it rises to 1,205 litres which is better than many full-blown estates.

Honda has its own system for pairing with mobile phones. Called Honda Connect, it allows your mobile phone apps to be displayed on a 9on screen.

Honda recently has announced a series of updates for its Jazz supermini, with the model gaining a new Advance Style trim level and an upgraded hybrid system.

The fourth-generation Jazz was introduced in 2020, and was sold purely as a hybrid. Its 1.5-litre petrol-electric setup has now been updated, with the electric motor, generator motor and engine itself all producing more power, meaning it now has a total system output of 120bhp – 14bhp more than before.

The Jazz’s gearbox has also been revised, with Honda saying it offers ‘improved smoothness and driveability to deliver a more engaging driving experience’.

Key to this upgrade is the addition of a top-spec Advance Sport model, which benefits from styling changes such as a unique front bumper and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it features a new three-spoke steering wheel (the Jazz usually has a two-spoke), suede and synthetic leather seats, along with contrasting yellow stitching. Small mechanical tweaks have also been made, including a stiffer suspension setup, and a revised throttle remap to deliver improved response from the powertrain.

The rest of the Jazz line-up has also adopted a bolder grille design and darker headlights, with the more rugged Crosstar model benefiting from revised side skirts and a grille with a honeycomb design. Fjord Mist Blue is also a new colour on offer.

Honda has also made the latest Jazz capable of towing for the first time, which is said to be done ‘following customer feedback’. Though only having a 500kg capacity, it will allow a small trailer to be towed or a bike carrier to be mounted on the tow bar.

But there is no getting away from the key feature of the Jazz. It has come out on top of a list of most reliable used cars in the UK.

Warrantywise analysed data from 131,000 current warranty plans as part of its Reliability Index and found that the Jazz – now into its fifth generation – came with a 93.7 out of 100 score for reliability.

As well as the Jazz’s reputation for reliability, it was also accompanied by an average repair cost of £424.31.

The Reliability Index, which only includes cars less than ten years old and outside of their manufacturers’ warranty, positions the Mazda 2 in second place with the Toyota Auris taking third. This was followed by the Mazda MX-5, Toyota Aygo and Kia Ceed in fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.

Jazz might not be the best tool for improving your street cred, but this supermini-cross-MPV is one of the most practical small cars on the market.

It’s no longer than a Ford Fiesta, yet is taller and offers lots of room for rear passengers and clever rear seats that can fold up like theatre chairs and then fold completely flat into the floor.

The Jazz also comes with a highly efficient hybrid powertrain, which can return more than a claimed 60mpg, along with low CO2 emissions of 102g/km. Honda has also recently revised the Jazz, which gets a small increase in power and new trim levels as well.

Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Advance Sport

Price: 28,695

Engine: a 1.5 litre petrol engine generating 122ps via two wheel drive

Performance: Top speed 108mph and 0 to 60mph in 9.6 seconds

Economy: 61.4mpg combined

Emissions: 102g/km