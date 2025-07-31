This collaboration marks a first in professional football | Steve Daniels / Geograph

New agreement brings blockchain-powered fan engagement to professional football.

Queens Park Rangers (QPR) Football Club has signed a pioneering partnership with TokenFi, a global leader in asset tokenization, ahead of the 2025-2026 EFL Championship season.

The collaboration marks a first in professional football, with QPR leading the way in using blockchain technology to boost fan engagement.

Under the agreement, TokenFi becomes QPR’s Official Partner and Official Training Kit Sleeve Partner, with its logo appearing on first-team training wear, including that of the coaching staff and manager.

The brand will also be prominently displayed throughout Loftus Road, from LED signage and dugout headrests to hospitality areas and media backdrops.

A new era of fan engagement through Tokenization

Euan Inglis, QPR’s Commercial Director, highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating, “By embracing tokenization, we are redefining how fans engage with the club.

“This partnership aligns with our goal of connecting with supporters globally in innovative ways.”

The partnership will include a series of digital activations, such as email campaigns, matchday graphics, newsletters, and a partnership announcement video.

QPR and TokenFi will also collaborate on further tokenization initiatives throughout the season.

Pedro Vidal, Community Relations Officer at TokenFi, added, “This partnership empowers fans to take part in QPR’s journey through tokenization.

“We are excited to collaborate with QPR in shaping the future of fan engagement.”

The deal also enables interaction with TokenFi’s associated brands, Floki and Valhalla, with the potential for further collaborations in future seasons, including 2026-2027.

TokenFi, known for its platform that simplifies the tokenization of assets, is committed to revolutionizing the industry with a straightforward, no-coding-needed solution.