A spokesman said: “This is a unique event within the UK motoring calendar. It is a tribute to the past when Yorkshire beaches were the earliest places for land speed record attempts.

"Vehicles perform ‘spirited drag-races’ in pairs over a 200 yard course marked in the fresh tidal sand.

"Motorcycles are often in groups of four or five as they leave the start line. Generally, the races are started by a lady waving a chequered flag.

Vintage vehicles during Race The Waves 2024 on Bridlington's South beach in Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"The racers can either opt to organise themselves or randomly arrive at the starting area and go with the flow.”

All the while, a commentary is provided by the 'man on the microphone' Graham Beckwith. Race The Waves draws on the historical influences from the early UK Motor Speed Trials and the American desert and street drag races.