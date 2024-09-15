Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bird keepers have until October 1 - regardless of the size of their flock - to register with the Animal and Plant Health Agency, if they have not already done so.

Officials from the agency say the register will help in the control of notifiable avian disease outbreaks, such as avian influenza and Newcastle disease.

The new rules cover owners of backyard flocks, birds of prey and pigeon fanciers, but do not affect caged pet birds (excluding any poultry species) kept entirely inside a home, such as a parrot, canary or budgie, which never leaves the property other than to visit a vet or another short-term period.

Farmer David Hugill with his free range flock at his farm in Faceby, North Yorkshire

The information will also be used to identify all bird keepers in disease control zones, allowing for more effective completion of surveillance activities, so that zones can be lifted at the earliest possible opportunity enabling trade to resume swiftly following an outbreak of avian disease.

The register will be used to communicate with keepers to inform them about measures they need to take to protect the health of their birds and to prevent the spread of disease.

North Yorkshire councillor and egg farmer David Hugill, who keeps 16,000 free range chickens at his farm at Faceby, near Stokesley, welcomed the move, saying many people had phoned him during the last “bird lockdown” to ask what was going on.

He said: “A lot of people don’t seem to get the information because the Animal Health and Plant Agency don’t know they exist. Having everyone who has birds on a database will help everybody and it will help keep diseases out of our flocks."

Mr Hugill, who lost 13,000 birds in a fire at his farm in 2015, said he understood the devastating impact of losing a flock and went to great lengths to keep disease away from his birds.

He said: “It does hit your heart when something like that happens.

“We don’t want to stop people keeping poultry in small backyard flocks, but they do carry the same diseases as bigger flocks and they need to be managed.”

Deputy chief veterinary officer, Ele Brown said the registration requirement would support better collaboration between bird keepers and government, with keepers informed of measures to take to protect the health of their birds.

She said: “This approach will improve our resilience to future pandemics.”

Richard Griffiths, British Poultry Council Chief Executive, said:

“Registration is a tool to have in the toolbox, allowing birdkeepers and Government to work together to track and combat avian influenza. Alongside stringent biosecurity, registration means all birdkeepers should receive important updates and timely communication, amplifying efforts to safeguard bird health as we move into the colder months."