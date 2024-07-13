Remove ex-mayor’s picture, Rotherham abuse survivor says

Campaigner and child sex abuse survivor Sammy Woodhouse has backed a petition to remove a former mayor’s picture from Rotherham Town Hall’s roll of honour.

Conservative councillors set up the petition, which calls for a QR code to replace the picture of Shaun Wright. The code would link visitors to a website informing them of his “failure to do his job” as head of children’s services, from 2005-2010.

He also resigned as South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner following the Jay Report in 2014, which found that there were at least 1,400 victims of child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the town between 1997 and 2013.

The petition, which has 28 signatures according to Rotherham Council’s website, will be discussed at the next full council meeting on July 17.

Councillor Simon Ball, leader of the Conservatives, previously said: “To have his picture displayed within the walls of the town hall is a travesty and an insult to those that suffered from CSE.

"We call on Rotherham Council to remove this picture and replace it with a QR code that will inform people why there is a gap in pictures that will occur due to the removal of this former disgraced mayor’s picture. We should not be remembering people or displaying people who let our town so badly down.”