Rioters given stern warning as several far-right demos planned in Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protests are expected to be held in Leeds, Hull and Rotherham this weekend as well as elsewhere across the country, as the wave of far-right gatherings shows little sign of losing momentum.

Most Popular

Today, Home Office minister Lord Hanson told would-be rioters to “be prepared to face the full force of the law on this criminal activity”, as the prospect of more than a dozen more protests in the coming days looms.

In Yorkshire, senior police officers were keen to stress that while they will protect people’s right to protest, they will quickly step in to prevent criminality.

Police officers outside a damaged butchers shop on Murray Street in Hartlepool following a violent protest on Wednesday evening, where demonstrators set fire to a police car and pelted officers with missiles, including glass bottles. Picture date: Thursday August 1, 2024. PA Photo. There were scenes of violent unrest in London, Hartlepool and Manchester in the wake of the killing of three young girls in a knife attack in Southport, which social media posts had wrongly claimed was carried out by a Muslim asylum seeker who crossed the Channel in a small boat. See PA story POLICE Southport Protests. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The Muslim Council of Britain said it was aware of planned protests in Hull and Leeds, and that mosques were strengthening their security amid ‘palpable fear’.

Lord Hanson said forces have the powers under intelligence-led policing to track “people who may be travelling to cause trouble and to cause conspiracy” and to use facial recognition technology and other evidence to bring prosecutions.

Asked how concerned the Government is about fresh unrest this weekend, Lord Hanson told LBC Radio: “There is that potential.

“But I always say to anybody who’s organising this, we will be watching you. If you are organising this now, we will be watching you.

“We have powers under existing legislation to stop you organising this now and to take action accordingly, and if you do take action and are not part of any organised group, be prepared to face the full force of the law on this criminal activity.”

The wave of rioting started on Wednesday after the fatal stabbing of three young girls on Tuesday sparked a rapid deluge of disinformation online.

Professor Matthew Feldman, an expert on right-wing extremism, described the level of disinformation and misinformation as a ‘tsunami of lies’.

He said: “Tougher laws are needed. There has been much debate about the long delayed Online Harms Bill.

“It is difficult to think of a much better example of online harms breaching the real world than a fake story demonising Muslims and people of colour and leading to riots on the streets.

“This is only the latest wake-up call to a problem that we know exists and continues to get worse. I don’t doubt the social media companies would prefer this not to be on their platform but I strongly feel they are not doing enough.”

Humberside Police’s Chief Superintendent Darren Wildbore said: “We have been made aware by organisers of a planned protest in Hull City Centre tomorrow, Saturday, August 3.

“Officers are in regular contact with those involved in organising the event to ensure that disruption to the rest of the public is minimised, whilst also respecting the right to peaceful protest.

“We will have officers in Hull City Centre tomorrow, who will be on hand to provide reassurance and swiftly deal with any concerns or emerging issues.

“I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to officers who will be able to assist.”

These sentiments were echoed by Assistant Chief Constable Osman Khan of West Yorkshire Police, who said: “We are of course aware of recent disorder across the country and continue to monitor relevant intelligence relating to the possibility of further incidents.

“We are experienced and well-prepared in terms of planning for, and managing incidents such as these should they occur.