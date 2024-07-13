Rodley Nature Reserve: Edna retires but can’t stay away from an oasis of calm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 89-year-old is retiring after making tea and coffee for visitors for the last two decades but insists she will never stop visiting.

She said: “I came across my first membership card the other day. It was issued in July 2003. It’s an appropriate time to let somebody else take over the tea and coffee.”

She started volunteering at Rodley after she and her late husband fell in love with the wetland habitat, shortly after it opened at the start of this century.

Edna Cowan, 89, who has been a volunteer at Rodley Nature Reserve for over 21 years. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

“We’d been to watch Pudsey Carnival. There were various stalls and we saw one for a nature reserve,” she remembers. “That was our first intimation that there was a nature reserve anywhere near. We got a leaflet, decided to pay a visit and it just went from there.”

Despite leaving Consett in County Durham for Yorkshire more than 70 years ago, Edna’s north-east accent persists.

She was one of more than 80 volunteers in various roles who keep Rodley running, a far cry from her early days at the reserve. “When we first started off we had a counter with a tea urn and that’s it,” she remembers.

The visitor centre has since been expanded and updated and now has TV screens with live feeds from kestrel and barn owl nests on the reserve.

Rodley Nature Reserve, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

“We’ve been able to watch eggs laid and chicks hatching and the kestrels look like they’ll soon be fledging. And the barn owl chicks are getting quite big.”

Edna fondly remembers her late husband, David, when asked about her favourite place in the 70-acre site. “When my husband used to go with me he’d got to the point where he couldn’t manage the full walk around the meadow,” she says. “At the time they had some spare wood and asked if people could suggest somewhere for a seat and I suggested there.

“They built it for us so my husband could sit there while I carried on and did the walk.”

To mark Edna’s years of service and retirement, Rodley’s director of trustees, Dave Nesham, has installed a plate on the chair that says “Dave’s seat.” “That’s how I always referred to it,” says Edna. “It’s just lovely.”

Edna Cowan, 89, who has been a volunteer at Rodley Nature Reserve for over 21 years. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Dave notes how important the reserve was for Edna after losing her husband during Covid. “She continued to volunteer and found solace in the reserve,” he says. “She’s still going to come down, just not work in the visitor centre. She’s in love with the place.

“She’s an example to us all, really. I shall miss her tea, coffee and buns but if she sees anything that’s not quite right she’ll give us hell!”