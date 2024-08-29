Worried neighbours claim a new beachfront clubhouse for the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club could become an “oversized party club” which will shatter their peace and quiet.

Last year the RYCC announced they wanted to leave their clubhouse on Windsor Crescent, Bridlington, a former hotel which they renovated in an “ocean liner” style in the 1930s.

The club, founded in 1847 by Hull businessmen and ship owners, wants to knock down an “unsightly cabin” at Wilsthorpe, used for dinghy, dart and catamaran sailing, and build a “contemporary” building, five times the size of the original footprint, in its place.

The two-storey building will have a balcony and decking on the first floor looking over the beach. There could be up to 500 to 600 visitors a day for major events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the proposed new clubhouse for the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club at Wilsthorpe

Carnaby parish council and neighbours, who live in flats a stone’s throw away, have concerns.

East Riding councillors deferred a decision for a site visit, due to take place today. They are due to discuss the planning application at a meeting on Monday. Officers are recommending approval.

In a planning statement the RYCC said the clubhouse had become a financial burden, with annual running costs of £30,000 to £50,000.

It said dinghy sailing is getting more popular, and appeals to families as it’s more affordable and the move will improve facilities for events like the World Dart Championships which they hosted last August.

The current clubhouse at Windsor Crescent in Bridlington

But objectors say it will pile more cars on a single track road, used in summer by many holidaymakers from South Cliff Holiday Park, while residents say they will be overlooked and disturbed by noise from extra functions held there.

One neighbour, who has lived there 50 years, said there had been no new planning permissions since the flats were built in 1937 “so this would set a dangerous precedent”.

Another wrote: "The proposed club would stand out in contrast to the current buildings, as all current infrastructure is early 20th century, it would dwarf the current residential building overshadowing my home. It would disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of our community as well as local wildlife."

The objector said there were no berths for yachts and in recent years he'd seen "more yacht club members camping than sailing".

The current building

Another described it as a “radical and very unwelcome departure from the present use for occasional temporary licence sailing events, sea cadet activities, rigging up, BBQs, etc”.

Planners say although “much larger” the building would "complement” the flats.

Screening and landscaping would be added as conditions to help prevent overlooking and although there’d be more traffic, it wouldn’t have a significant impact.

They add: “The design would be in keeping with the location and is of a size and scale which is suitable for the site.” The club was approached for a comment. East Riding Council said they had not had any licensing applications for the site.