Search for University of Leeds technician who went missing in the French Alps

Searches are being carried out for a hiker who went missing on a three-day trip in the French Alps.

Kirk Handley, 60, was last seen heading on foot for the Col d’Arsine in the Hautes-Alpes region of France, in the administrative territory of Le Monêtier-les-Bains.

Mr Handley is believed to be employed by the University of Leeds in the School of Earth and Environment as technical support officer for engineering geology and geophysics.

His family are said to have reported Mr Handley missing on September 13 after he failed to return from the hike.

Kirk Handley

However according to regional newspaper, Le Dauphiné libéré, the high mountain gendarmerie squad (PGHM) of Briançon, have been searching for Mr Handley since Sunday.

His rental car was reported to the authorities on Sunday, having been parked in the same spot since September 7.

Mr Handley had left a note, long with his hiking route, in the car, saying he planned to return three days later on September 10.

The authorities also found some of his camping gear, including a bivouac tent near the Neige Cordier/ Arsine mountain peaks.

The Gendarmerie des Hautes-Alpes have issued an appeal for witnesses.

A helicopter was unable to launch on Tuesday, because of bad weather conditions.

The area around the Col d’Arsine is said to be very beautiful, with lakes and snow capped peaks.

In a biography on the University of Leeds website Mr Handley explained that his role was in geomaterials testing, data analysis and instruction to undergraduate, masters and PhD students. He also helped students with the use of geophysical equipment in their field studies.