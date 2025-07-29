SelfDrive UK: The smarter, cheaper way to get behind the wheel

Selfdrive is an new app that seeks to transform the way individuals travel | SelfDrive UK

This digital-first car hire platform is helping drivers cut costs without compromising on convenience or choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hiring a car has never been easier, and thanks to SelfDrive UK, the entire process now feels as simple as ordering a takeaway.

SelfDrive UK is a modern, tech-driven car subscription company operating in 11 countries, offering a truly flexible vehicle rental service. It’s one of the only companies in the market where you can hire a car for as little as one day, or for up to 12 months, depending on your needs. Designed with convenience in mind, it's ideal for city dwellers who don’t own a car, frequent travellers, or anyone looking for an affordable, short-term driving solution.

SelfDrive claims to be the first service of its kind to offer customers the flexibility to rent vehicles for durations ranging from one day to 36 months. | SelfDrive UK

Millions in the UK are giving up their cars as costs soar. According to research, 2.6 million people have stopped driving because insurance is just too expensive, especially for young drivers, who pay nearly twice as much as older ones. The average annual insurance has risen by a staggering 40% over the last 12 months with the average driver paying £812 annually.

Almost 1 in 3 Gen Z adults don’t own a car, as the cost-of-living crisis has made running a car unaffordable, especially with soaring insurance, fuel, and maintenance costs. The flexibility of hiring a vehicle when needed is a much more cost-effective option and with cars from SelfDrive UK available for as little as £199 per month, it’s an attractive solution.

Using Selfdrive is like ordering takeaway - but instead, you can order any vehicle of your choosing. | SelfDrive UK

Reporter Lauren Beavis gave SelfDrive a road test by ordering a car to collect from Bristol Airport. Here is her review.

“The process is incredibly simple. The entire booking procedure was completed on my phone, through an app, without ever needing to speak to anyone on the phone or wait in long queues.

“I downloaded the SelfDrive UK app and selected my location — in my case, Bristol Airport. After choosing my pickup and drop-off dates and entering my age (you must be between 23 and 65 years old to use the service), I was able to scroll through the wide range of available vehicles.

“For my search on the day of booking, the cheapest car was a Kia Picanto, which cost £47 to hire for a day, while the most expensive was a BMW 3 Series at £205 per day. According to SelfDrive UK, car prices vary depending on your location — often due to local demand, availability, and fleet type. In some areas, the lowest cost to hire a car for a day is just £18 depending on seasonal demand. One of the best things about the service is that the shortest time it takes to pick up a car is just a few hours!

“After selecting a car, the app asked for basic personal details such as my name, address, and date of birth. I could choose to verify my phone via SMS or WhatsApp. The login and payment process were smooth and secure. One standout feature is the refundable excess security deposit, which only needs to be paid once and can then be rolled over for future bookings. This single-deposit system simplifies the process and makes subsequent rentals much easier.

“After booking, I received an automated SMS with a link to my e-ticket and a reference number. I took my booking reference and UK driving licence to the Drivalia Car Hire desk at Bristol Airport. All I needed was proof of identity and the reference number. Drivalia is a well-established mobility services provider with a strong UK presence, operating at major airports and city hubs. They handle the physical handover of vehicles on behalf of partners like SelfDrive UK.

“There, I was given a vehicle condition report outlining any existing marks or scratches. I signed it, kept a copy in the glovebox, and was then introduced to the car, a sleek white BYD Seal. A friendly staff member gave me a quick but thorough walkthrough, showing me how to use the vehicle, operate the screen, lights, and boot. After driving the car for a day, I returned it to the same location.

“SelfDrive UK delivers a flexible and user-friendly experience.

"You are able to hire a vehicle for a day, a week, or several months via an app that requires just three simple steps to get you on the road.

"With a wide range of cars (including electric and luxury options), affordable pricing, built-in insurance, and no complicated paperwork, SelfDrive is an efficient experience that I would recommend, particularly for those who live in cities or travel frequently.”

SelfDrive UK is a modern, tech-driven car subscription company operating in 11 countries. | SelfDrive UK

SelfDrive UK offers a range of vehicle from compact hatchbacks like the Kia Picanto to luxury saloons such as the BMW 3 Series, Audi A6, and even electric vehicles and campervans. For those considering a switch to electric, this is a great way to try out an EV without the long-term commitment.

SelfDrive UK aims to make accessing a car as easy as possible. The cost you pay includes comprehensive insurance, breakdown assistance, 24/7 customer support, and transparent pricing with no hidden fees. You don’t need to worry about arranging extra coverage or dealing with third parties.