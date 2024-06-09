Sheffield: City centre ban in store for violent shoplifter

A VIOLENT shoplifter has been banned from entering Sheffield city centre for three years after admitting a host of offences.

Stephen Hopkinson, of Occupation Lane, pleaded guilty to multiple shoplifting offences, assaulting an emergency worker, battery and racially aggravated public order.

Over a number of months, the 36-year-old repeatedly entered stores across Sheffield and helped himself to goods worth hundreds of pounds.

Among the stores he targeted were the Tesco supermarket in West Street, Heron Foods in Haymarket, and the Superdrug in Fargate.

Hopkinson appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court where police were able to build a strong case against him despite his numerous “no comment” police interviews.

He was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and given a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hopkinson must pay £400 in compensation and he was also made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which means he must not remain on any retail or commercial premises if asked to leave by an owner, occupier or other person acting on behalf of the owner/occupier for a period of three years.

He is also banned from entering Sheffield city centre apart from for attending court appearances and appointments with the Benefits Agency, Probation Service and NHS services/substance misuse services.

PC Anthony Nicholls said: “Hopkinson has proven himself to be a violent offender and everyone who lives, shops or works in the city centre should know his face.