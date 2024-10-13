Sneak peak inside Otley's Jubilee clock as conservators turn back time for heritage restoration

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Otley's Jubilee clock, along with its Buttercross monument, has seen significant work towards its restoration and care.

These are ancient pieces in the West Yorkshire town's architecture, with the clock tower standing tall for well over a century over the bustling market square.

To lead conservator Valerio Caputi, of York's Pinnacle Conservation, such striking structures are hugely important to the identity of Yorkshire's communities.

Valerio Caputi, Lead Conservator for Pinnacle Conservation Ltd based in York, busy working on Otley Market Place's historic Jubilee Clock. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

"It was built as a monument to her memory of Queen Victoria, it is a really precious monument," he said.

"There was quite a lot going on, for quite a small tower," he added. "It takes a little skill and specialist knowledge."

Otley's Buttercross, with its origins rooted in mediaeval times, was first built for traders in the outlying villages so they once could sell their dairy produce and wares.

The market here was granted a royal charter around the year 1220, local historians for the Otley Parish Church believe.

Pictured A view looking up inside the Jubilee Clock towards the clock's mechanism. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

A clerk would have been in charge of a bell to signal the start and end of the market and it is thought this bell - taken down by 1885 - would have been where the clock is today.

Today the covered Buttercross structure in the market square, more commonly used by community groups or weary shoppers, still has its benches for placing butter.

And the striking Jubilee Clock, built in 1887 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria, looms tall still as the notional centre of the town.

There's the crown, with its fine ironwork, atop the finely carved monument. Ancient stonework, familiar clock faces, and Victorian structure in traditional green.

Valerio Caputi, Lead Conservator for Pinnacle Conservation Ltd based in York, busy working on Otley Market Place's historic Jubilee Clock. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

Conservator teams with Pinnacle have been working with Leeds City Council over four years, on maintenance and care for some of the wider area's monuments and heritage assets.

With Otley Town Council as the historic treasures' guardians, work began in earnest in September towards the clock's maintenance and care.

"The stone work was badly stained, and decaying," said Mr Caputi. "It was dark with mould and vegetation growing. We've cleaned it all, without using any chemicals."

There's been patching, with lie and mortar. Treating ironworks against corrosion. Repainting in areas. Stonework, repointing and treating, and cleaning its bronze plaque.

For the Buttercross, closed for the duration, there's been a pattern of cleaning work for timber benches, gutters and columns, with repointing and repainting.

"It needs a really good programme of maintenance," said Mr Caputi. " If we leave it for 10 years we pay for it - rather than conservation then it becomes a far bigger job.”

And Coun Richard Hughes, chair of Otley Town Council, said inspections had shown the work was essential.

"As it approaches the 800th anniversary of its Royal market charter, Otley has a long history reflected in the architecture of many of its buildings," he added.