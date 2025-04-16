Spread a little ooh la la with this Parisian twist on Easter treats

St Dalfour is bringing an indulgent twist to the chic patisserie | Clair Irwin

St Dalfour is inviting treat-lovers to add a touch of Parisian flair and elevate their Easter gifting this year, with limited-edition “spread your own” macaron gift packs, offering a taste of French luxury in every bite.

Macaron boxes are an increasingly popular choice in France as a stylish alternative to chocolate eggs.

In collaboration with macaron maestros, Mademoiselle Macaron, St Dalfour is bringing an indulgent twist to the chic patisserie, with a gift set featuring three St Dalfour luscious fruit spreads, designed to be spread onto a trio of delicate and delicious French macarons.

Beautifully presented in a branded box, giftees are encouraged to spread a little ooh la la by twisting open a macaron to add a gooey layer of St Dalfour 100% fruit spread.

With three flavour options to choose from - strawberry, orange and blueberry - experiment with flavours to create an indulgent treat with extra fruity goodness.

Available to pre-order now, the boxes will be delivered fresh and ready to be enjoyed just in time for Easter on the 17th April.

St Dalfour isn’t just a fruit spread, it’s a jar of French savoir-faire | Clair Irwin

Crafted in the vineyards in Marmande, St Dalfour isn’t just a fruit spread, it’s a jar of French savoir-faire. Made with whole fruits, carefully selected from local farmers, and sweetened with grape ‘must’ from some of France’s finest vineyards - it’s simple, natural, and utterly delicious.

No cane sugar, no artificial flavourings, just delicious, ripe fruit at its very best.

Allowing the natural fruit flavours to take centre stage, St Dalfour doesn’t need refined sugar or excessive heat, instead opting for more gentle methods to craft a spread that is reminiscent of a decadent weekend breakfast in a Parisian café.

An indulgent treat for the senses, these fruit spreads are sweetened naturally with sun-ripened grape ‘must’- a by-product of winemaking - these fruit spreads offer a refined balance of sweetness without compromise.