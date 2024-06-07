Number 10 did not offer an explanation for his missing the ceremony, but attempted to play down its diplomatic importance, pointing out he will see Mr Macron, Mr Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other key leaders at the G7 summit in Italy next week.

He attended events in Normandy yesterday morning, including speaking at the major British ceremony, but then headed back to the UK.

But Nigel Farage, whose announcement this week that he is standing in the General Election came as a blow to Mr Sunak, criticised the move.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer at the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Picture date: Wednesday June 5, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story MEMORIAL DDay. Photo credit should read: Tim Merry/Daily Express/PA Wire

The Reform UK leader tweeted: “The Prime Minister has ducked out of the international D-Day event to fly back to the UK to campaign.

“I am here in Normandy in a personal capacity because I think it matters. Does he?”

Instead, the Prince of Wales and senior ministers represented the UK at the events, joining more than 25 heads of state and veterans for the official ceremony on Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer.

Speaking at the British Normandy Memorial ceremony yesterday morning, Mr Sunak told D-Day veterans “we owe you everything”.

He said: “Each of you who contributed that day, sailor, soldier, aviator, civilian, whether you fought on the beaches, or parachuted from the skies, or flew fighters or gliders, whether you were an engineer or a radio operator or an intelligence officer, your actions freed a continent and built a better world.

“You risked everything and we owe you everything.

“We cannot possibly hope to repay that debt but we can and we must pledge never to forget.

He said veterans had “taught generations of young people about the horrors of war”, adding: “Yet with each passing year, it falls now to those of us who listened in awe to your stories to pass them on to our own children and grandchildren.

“Because only by remembering can we make certain that the cause you fought for, that so many of your friends and colleagues died for, that great cause of freedom, peace and democracy, will never be taken for granted.”

Speaking ahead of the service, Sir Keir said: “It is a privilege to stand with surviving D-Day veterans in Normandy today as we mark this historic anniversary.

“We will commemorate their courage, we will honour their fallen comrades and we will ensure that their story is never forgotten.

“Our debt to them can never repaid in full.

“But we can, and must, honour their sacrifice.

“This goes beyond party politics.

“This is about who we are as a nation.