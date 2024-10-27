Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juxtaposed with a butter-wouldn’t-melt picture of the victim, a 24-year-old black Londoner named Chris Kaba, it fed off the stereotype of a toxic police force that had become a law unto itself.

The BBC banged the same drum. Kaba’s acquittal had denied black communities justice and left them “really traumatised”, it reported.

The Met’s dismal record of casual racism has been enshrined in popular culture since the 1970s when its Special Patrol Group went around stopping and searching anyone they thought might be about to commit a crime – whether or not there was any evidence. The strategic targeting of young black men was blamed for inciting the Brixton riots of 1981.

Chris Kaba who was a 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous criminal gangs.

But the Chris Kaba case was different. He was not a blameless young man going about his business; he was a wrong ’un. Unarmed at the time of death, yes, but innocent, no.

It was already known to the judge that he was a core member of one of London’s most dangerous criminal gangs and that a few days before he died he had shot a man in a crowded nightclub. His criminal record dated back to when he was 13 and he had been in and out of prison until the year before last.

The jury deliberating the fate of the police sergeant who shot him knew nothing of this. Even so, it took them only three hours to throw out the notion that Kaba had been murdered. Had they been told the full story they’d have reached the same verdict in three minutes.

So was the marksman who shot him a villain or a hero? It’s something the sergeant in question, Martyn Blake, must still be wondering. He may yet face disciplinary action and lose his job, and his family has been forced into hiding because of a £10,000 ‘bounty’ apparently placed on his head by Kaba’s gang.

Yet Blake was just an officer doing his job when Kaba’s car was stopped. It had been linked to a previous shooting in Brixton and after it was boxed in by police cars Kaba drove backwards and forwards trying to ram his way free. The shot that killed him may have been a misjudgment but it was not, as the jury decisively concluded, an execution.

For officers in Blake’s position, with death always just a heartbeat away, instant judgements go with the territory. If they are to be routinely put on trial for those judgements to be re-judged by jurors, what is their incentive to go to work in the morning? Why would anyone agree to walk such a tightrope?

The Home Secretary acknowledged on Wednesday that the threshold for prosecuting police officers is currently lower than for the people they apprehend – and her promise to change that might spare others like Martyn Blake from being thrown to the wolves.

But again there is a balance to be struck. Last year, a report commissioned by the Met said prejudice among officers was now so endemic that it could no longer presume to have any community’s permission to police them. Black Londoners had long thought this, the report added, and it had become the prevailing view among whites, too.

Criticism on that scale demands a root-and-branch reconstruction, not the sacrificial offering of an occasional scapegoat sergeant to take the flak for everything else the force has done wrong.

That type of self-flagellation is counterproductive for the community as well as for the individual. It’s what fuelled the perception of ‘wokeist’ bias that spilled onto the streets during the summer just gone. People believed that whichever side the police force was on, it wasn’t theirs. And as the unrest in Hull and Rotherham demonstrated, it was not the capital’s problem alone. The bad apples on one tree had contaminated the whole orchard.

There might have been more violence in the wake of Blake’s acquittal this week had the nights been warmer. Brits only ever riot in summer. As it was, a vigil for Kaba was held outside the Old Bailey but dispersed when the judge allowed the details of his criminal past to emerge. The protestors perhaps realised they had picked the wrong fight.