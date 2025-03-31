The summit will be hosted at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort on May 5 and 6, 2025 | Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS)

The Advanced Technology Council (ARTC) announced today (March 31) that the Inaugural Governance of Emerging Technology Summit (GETS) is set to take place in Abu Dhabi this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summit will be hosted at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort on May 5 and 6.

It will convene over 500 regional and international attendees to drive global collaboration on the governance of emerging technologies.

Organised under the theme “Shaping Responsible Governance of AI and Emerging Technologies in a Future Digital Economy”, the summit seeks to establish robust frameworks for tech governance and encourage dialogue among stakeholders.

It will focus on justice as well as key sectors including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and creative industries.

Hosted by ATRC with the UAE Public Prosecution as a strategic partner, GETS 2025 lays the foundation for global governance strategies in key sectors such as criminal justice, healthcare, finance, and creative industries.

It is a landmark initiative that underscores the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to shaping the global dialogue on ethical innovation and the responsible use of emerging technologies.

And reflects the country’s open and collaborative approach to innovation policy.

The summit will convene a diverse array of leaders across sectors.

Attendees will include government and policy leaders, global tech and industry executives, researchers and academics, startups, and society representatives, with a strong emphasis on youth leadership.

The summit aims to address one of today’s most pressing challenges — shaping responsible innovation that safeguards society while advancing technological progress.

It will foster dialogue on responsible innovation with global tech leaders and shape a future where governance, innovation, and inclusivity converge to create sustainable and forward-thinking solutions.

H. E. Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the President of the UAE for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), said: “GETS is a pivotal step toward building a safer, more just, and inclusive future for emerging technologies.

“As we navigate the challenges of AI and other disruptive innovations, the need for collaborative governance becomes increasingly clear.

“This platform is an opportunity to create shared principles that will shape the future of technology for the benefit of all.”

H.E. Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, said: “We are witnessing an accelerating technological revolution.

“Emerging technologies such as AI, Web3, and quantum computing offer unprecedented opportunities for progress and prosperity.

“Alongside these, lies a critical need to establish strong governance foundations that ensure a safe, just, and sustainable society.”

Hamad Saif Al Shamsi explained how GETS 2025 is a leading global platform to exchange knowledge and set standards for responsible innovation.

He added: “The UAE Public Prosecution is committed to ensuring that technological advancement serves humanity and fosters a future that is safer, fairer, and more inclusive.

“This mission demands continuous global cooperation and support.”

The inaugural GETS Summit promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to engage in critical discussions, forge strategic partnerships, and shape the future of technology governance in a future digital economy.

Register now to secure your place and contribute to shaping a safer, more equitable, and innovative future for all.