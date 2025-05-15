The three beaches in Yorkshire which are officially among the best in Europe

Three beaches in Yorkshire have won the right to fly prestigious Blue Flags for the third year running.

Whitby, Hornsea and Withernsea are among a total of 77 around the country to win the international award, presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality.

Spain has over 600 Blue Flag beaches, followed by Greece and Turkey with over 500 each.

A Blue Flag from Keep Britain Tidy indicates that a beach, marina, or sustainable boating tourism operator has been recognized for meeting specific criteria related to environmental management, education, and safety.

Officially one of the best in the country: Whitby beach. Credit: Duncan Atkins

The award, which is managed by the Foundation for Environmental Education, signifies a high standard of cleanliness, safety, and responsible management.

Meanwhile a total of ten Yorkshire beaches have been awarded Seaside Awards. They include Bridlington North, Wilsthorpe and South Landing, all in the East Riding.

In North Yorkshire Filey, Runswick Bay, Cayton Bay, Robin Hoods Bay, Sandsend, Scarborough North Bay have also been awarded Seaside Awards, along with Blue Flag winner Whitby.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, East Riding Council’s cabinet member for heritage and coastal, said: “I’m extremely proud that Hornsea and Withernsea will be flying Blue Flags once again and that Bridlington North, South Landing and Wilsthorpe have achieved Seaside Awards.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson and Jonathan Newman, foreshores inspector, display the Blue Flag for Hornsea.

“These are fantastic achievements and prove that our beaches are among the best in the country.

“We are blessed with marvellous beaches in the East Riding, from Flamborough and Bridlington down to Hornsea and Withernsea.

“They are always popular with residents and visitors, and no doubt will be again this summer.”

Meanwhile swimmers continue to be advised against swimming at Scarborough South Bay and Bridlington South for the third year running following testing carried out by the Environment Agency between May and September in recent years.

All three of Yorkshire’s designated river bathing spots - the River Wharfe at Cromwheel, Ilkley, River Wharfe at Wilderness Car Park, Wetherby and the River Nidd at the Lido, Knaresborough, are also rated “poor”.