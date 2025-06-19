This UK city is most guilty of ‘throwing away’ perfect furniture - can you guess who?

The most common reason for 'furniture dumping' is due to a lack of nearby donation options. | Shutterstock

One UK city has been named and shamed following a recent survey that exposed who is most responsible for ‘wasting’ good furniture - can you guess the number one spot?

It comes following a new study commissioned by leading waste removal company, HIPPO, which asked 2,000 Brits about their habits when it comes to furniture disposal.

Carried out in February 2024 by Censuswide, the findings revealed that people in Leeds replace furniture more than any other UK town or city, at least once every three and a half years on average.

With Nottingham (3.5 years), Belfast (3.6 years), and Birmingham (3.69 years) following close behind.

In addition, 54 per cent of people in Leeds admit to having thrown away furniture that was in good, usable condition.

Instead of opting to sell, donate or recycle, with the most common reason being a lack of nearby donation options.

Across the whole of the UK, the most common reasons given were unsuccessful attempts at selling the furniture and a lack of means to transport these types of items.

Gareth-Lloyd-Jones, managing director of HIPPO, said: “This needs to be addressed urgently.

“The fact that a lack of nearby donation options is the leading reason in Leeds suggests that the real issue may be more related to awareness.

“We need to bridge the gap between residents and accessible recycling and donation pathways,” he added.

“The fact that over half the city has thrown out perfectly usable furniture is alarming and indicates a culture of disposable consumption that needs to be addressed urgerntly if the city of Leeds wants to secure a more sustainable future.”

