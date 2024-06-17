Thousands of fans enjoy Michael Ball's only UK concert this summer - in Yorkshire cricket field
He has performed in front of millions on TV along with the West End and Broadway stages but his latest was at Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Ground. It’s billed as “a picnic like no other’ and it is as an important fundraiser for the cricket club’s junior section.
Audience member Martin Ward of Huddersfield said: “It was a great show. The sun shone and the crowd loved it. I spoke to some people who had travelled all the way from Germany for the show. People brought picnics and entered into the spirit of the event. It was fun.”
Michael said: “It’s the first time the cricket club has done something like this so it’s good to break new ground and it’ll be a really nice experience so I thought ‘why not’. It sounds like I may be trailblazing here. I love open air shows and this really appealed to me.
“I love Yorkshire, it’s a beautiful place and the audiences are always up for a great time."
Michael’s repertoire in Almondbury was packed with crowd pleasers and will include songs from musicals such as Chess, Les Misérables and Aspects of Love along with his big hit Love Changes Everything which reached number two in the charts and also something he describes as ‘a nod to Eurovision.’
Michael was booked by Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Club committee member Mark Binns, who said: “It’s a very rare chance for Michael Ball fans to see him close up and personal in such an informal setting."
Michael was supported by another West End star, Jenna Lee-James, who has been performing as lead character Elsa in the stage version of Disney’s Frozen. She was well received by the crowd but it was Michael who they were really waiting to see.
Jenna previously toured with Hugh Jackman – probably best known for his leading role in The Greatest Showman – on his world arena tour called The Man, The Music, The Show. She’s also performed in concert with Take That and just released her debut album called On The Edge recorded at the iconic Abbey Road studios in London.