Three arrested over Scarborough Toll House burglary

A WOMAN and two men were arrested after a burglary at the Toll House in Scarborough yesterday.

Police were called to the landmark building at around 9.25am. The suspects had left, but after officers carried out inquiries at the scene, they made three arrests within less the hour.

The two men, who are both in their 20s and from Scarborough and Malton, and a woman in her 40s, are in custody while inquiries continue.