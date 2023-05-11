Valley Parade Fire Disaster 38 years on: Why Bradford and its football club must never forget

At 11am on Thursday, Bradford remembered, as it does every May 11.

It is 38 years since a day of celebration at Bradford City's Valley Parade football ground turned to tragedy as 56 fans – including two there to support opponents Lincoln City – died in a fire which took hold of the West Yorkshire club's condemned main stand, hosting its last game before being replaced with a new structure. At least 265 were injured.

They were there to celebrate – the Bantams had won the Division Three title, the Imps had escaped relegation – but the combination of the shocking state of neglect far too many stadia were in at that time, the distrust of supporters in an era when hooliganism scarred the game and a windy afternoon would have lethal consequences.

In less than four minutes a plume of smoke from beneath the wooden stand turned into an inferno, molten bitumen dropping off the wooden roof, locked exit gates preventing escapes. Half of those who died were either aged under 20 or over 70. The oldest victim was the club's former chairman, Sam Firth, aged 86.

Most Popular

Modern football grounds are now largely unrecognisable, the bigger stand built over the charred remains at Bradford and extended at the turn of the millennium a vast improvement on the relic which went before it.

Even Bradford's oldest current player, goalkeeper/coach Colin Doyle, was not born when the tragedy took place but remembering days like May 11 is vitally important. It might seem far removed from the increasingly cosmopolitan squads of young men who play for modern football clubs, but they are standard-bearers for the city where they work, if not live, and solace in times of hardship.

It is why Bradford City manager Mark Hughes, his coaching staff and players, were there at Centenary Square – site of the city centre's main memorial to the victims and the annual service of remembrance – standing shoulder to shoulder with families of the victims, some of those who played that day, representatives of the city of Lincoln and those who just understand the importance of the memory being continued.

There are also two memorials outside Valley Parade's replacement main stand, and on Monday, when the ground was close to capacity for the final League Two game of the season, there was a poignant minute's silence before the game, then a minute's applause which the away fans joined in after 56 minutes.

REMEMBERING: Relatives and fans lay flowers at the memorial service to remember the 56 people who died in the Bradford Fire disaster in 1985 at the Memorial sculpture in the city's Centenary Square

Because what went wrong that day, the bravery of those who came to the rescue, the humanity of those opened their homes to provide assistance to strangers, the skill of surgeons such as the late Professor David Sharpe – who set up the Bradford Burns Unit as a consequence – the lessons laid out by Lord Justice Oliver Popplewell in his inquiry into the disaster, all added to the identity of Bradford and its leading football club.

It is why Hughes has been so keen to ensure that his players have been educated in what happened that day.

“(Monday's) memorial to the fire disaster was poignant," reflected the Welshman, a young professional footballer in 1985. "It was an important day for the club and everybody.

“Each of the players understand the history and the circumstances of that shocking day.

UNDERSTANDING: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes says it is important his players "know what they represent".

“We’ve revisited it in the last couple of weeks and it’s difficult at times to comprehend what went on that day but all the players are aware of it and that’s important that they understand who they represent.”

He added: "I think in a strange way it maybe helped us in terms of that connection with our fans."

The song chosen for the charity single released in 1985 to raise money for the victims of the disaster was You'll Never Walk Alone – a football anthem but equally an important message to the bereaved families. It remains as vital today, which is why it played over the Valley Parade tannoy as the two teams walked respectfully onto the field on Monday.

All those – be they football fans or not, Bradfordians or those from elsewhere – for whom the date May 11 still resonates need to know that the football club stands with them and always will.

TRAGEDY: Crowds escape onto the Valley Parade pitch in May 1985 after the main stand caught fire, killing 54 home fans and two visiting Lincoln City supporters