Volunteers help Santa Claus visit Highburton and Kirkburton

Motoring journalist Martin Ward arranged the tour in aid of Highburton and Kirkburton first schools and pre-schools in Huddersfield.

He and about 60 volunteers arranged the event which was supported by Isuzu who loaned a D-Max to tow Santa.

Mr Ward said: “The sleigh goes around the villages over four nights, with the final night in Kirkburton where the shops, cafes, bars and restaurants stay open late and offer food, drink and music.

"Hundreds of villagers turn out for this event that has been a tradition for many years, and nobody really knows how long.