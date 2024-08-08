Why Imran wants to open a museum for his dad's Audis
Raja, who was widely known
across the city, liked Audis to such
an extent that he built up a collection of them which has now passed
to his son.
And now his son is wondering
how best to show off the collection.
Mr Khan said: “Everyone knew
my dad and he would always say to
them that Audis were the best cars.
All the Asian drivers preferred Japanese brands but my dad wouldn’t
have it.
“He bought one Audi after another and I almost lost count of them
all. It’s hard to keep count. Some of
them are becoming sought-after
these days so I keep them hidden
away in secure storage.”
Now Mr Khan, 41, who is a businessman in Bradford, hopes to establish a museum in the city.
And he hopes to show some of
the cars to visitors during the City
of Culture celebrations in Bradford
next year.
“My dad died three years ago
from dementia, sadly, but the one
thing he loved always was cars,”
said Mr Khan. “It means a lot to
me that I drive my dad’s old car
every day. I use the red 1984 Audi
80 Sport every day to travel to my
shop. It never lets me down.”
Mr Khan began his working life
as a car salesman for Citroen and
for GC Motors prestige dealership
in Harrogate before becoming a
tailor. His father owned around 50
Audis in his lifetime and his son
has 22, some of which need total
refurbishments. Nine are currently
on the road while others in the collection are in need of various types of repair to make them roadworthy again.
“I’ve had a love of Audis since I
was a small boy,” said Mr Khan.
“My father drove nothing else.
The German build quality is superb.”
He says when he is out and about in Audis people want to talk to him about them.
Mr Khan, who owns tailoring
company IK Collections in the city,
wants to open a car museum built
to store them in.
Last year Mr Khan unveiled a bespoke jacket he has made for King
Charles – after the monarch complimented a similar garment.
Imran Khan, who runs IK Collections, met the King at Bradford
City Hall during the Royal visit last
November. The businessman was
wearing one of his own designs,
which caught the monarch’s eye.
His praise led to Mr Khan commissioning a similar evening jacket
to be custom-made for the King,
and the Italian-style soft velvet garment in rainforest green will now
be sent to Buckingham Palace.
It took 126 hours to make, with
input from IK Collections’ senior tailors – some of whom have
worked at the shop for decades –
and young apprentices.
Mr Khan’s business was founded
as a tailor’s shop in 1960, and still
has premises in Bradford city centre.
It has made suits for boxer Amir
Khan and politicians Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, as well as
Bradford City players and managers.