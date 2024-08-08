Imran Khan and some of hios Audis

BRADFORD’S Asian driverstend to choose Toyotas and Nissansbecause of their supposed reliability, but not Imran Khan’s father.

Raja, who was widely known

across the city, liked Audis to such

an extent that he built up a collection of them which has now passed

to his son.

And now his son is wondering

how best to show off the collection.

Mr Khan said: “Everyone knew

my dad and he would always say to

them that Audis were the best cars.

All the Asian drivers preferred Japanese brands but my dad wouldn’t

have it.

“He bought one Audi after another and I almost lost count of them

all. It’s hard to keep count. Some of

them are becoming sought-after

these days so I keep them hidden

away in secure storage.”

Now Mr Khan, 41, who is a businessman in Bradford, hopes to establish a museum in the city.

And he hopes to show some of

the cars to visitors during the City

of Culture celebrations in Bradford

next year.

“My dad died three years ago

from dementia, sadly, but the one

thing he loved always was cars,”

said Mr Khan. “It means a lot to

me that I drive my dad’s old car

every day. I use the red 1984 Audi

80 Sport every day to travel to my

shop. It never lets me down.”

Mr Khan began his working life

as a car salesman for Citroen and

for GC Motors prestige dealership

in Harrogate before becoming a

tailor. His father owned around 50

Audis in his lifetime and his son

has 22, some of which need total

refurbishments. Nine are currently

on the road while others in the collection are in need of various types of repair to make them roadworthy again.

“I’ve had a love of Audis since I

was a small boy,” said Mr Khan.

“My father drove nothing else.

The German build quality is superb.”

He says when he is out and about in Audis people want to talk to him about them.

Mr Khan, who owns tailoring

company IK Collections in the city,

wants to open a car museum built

to store them in.

Last year Mr Khan unveiled a bespoke jacket he has made for King

Charles – after the monarch complimented a similar garment.

Imran Khan, who runs IK Collections, met the King at Bradford

City Hall during the Royal visit last

November. The businessman was

wearing one of his own designs,

which caught the monarch’s eye.

His praise led to Mr Khan commissioning a similar evening jacket

to be custom-made for the King,

and the Italian-style soft velvet garment in rainforest green will now

be sent to Buckingham Palace.

It took 126 hours to make, with

input from IK Collections’ senior tailors – some of whom have

worked at the shop for decades –

and young apprentices.

Mr Khan’s business was founded

as a tailor’s shop in 1960, and still

has premises in Bradford city centre.

It has made suits for boxer Amir

Khan and politicians Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, as well as