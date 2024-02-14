York care home resident reminisces about romance on Valentine’s Day

In Spring 1948, Marie and Joe met at a dance at The Folk Hall in New Earswick. Joe was in the RAF and wanted to make the most of his 36-hour pass before travelling back to his base in Warrington.

Marie arrived with a friend and Joe attended the dance with a date on his arm, but in Marie’s words, ‘Joe’s date never got a look in because he asked me to dance first.’

The pair danced all night, and Joe asked Marie to spend the following afternoon with him. Marie said, ‘I was seeing someone else at the time, but I ended up standing him up to spend time with Joe! We were officially courting after that.’

Although things were going well, Marie broke up with Joe a few months later. Joe was eager to get married, but Marie wanted to wait a couple more years until she was 22. Marie continued,

‘I had it in my mind that I didn’t want to get married before I was 22, but after a while I realised I was being stupid and got back together with Joe and we got engaged.’

On 5th August 1950, Marie and Joe married at Clifton Church in York. Marie wore a full length, white lace gown made by her mother, Marguerite. Marie added,

‘On our wedding day, my first thought was ‘We are getting married today, and no one is going to stop us’. Our first dance as man and wife was Unforgettable by Nat King Cole, and unforgettable it was – we had always loved to dance to that song.’

The newlyweds honeymooned on the Isle of Wight, travelling by train and boat. Marie said, ‘We had never been before and we never forgot it, we had a wonderful honeymoon there.

‘We never went back after that though, because we always found new places to go!’

