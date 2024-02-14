Yorkshire health and care provider calls for objects to include in Kensington Palace exhibition

Established by London philanthropist Barry Richards as the Helping Hand Organisation, in 1964, with the first service the Camberwell Alcohol Project, the organisation took the name Turning Point in 1979.

It now supports over 171,000 people each year at its 283 services across the country.

Turning Point has a rich history of supporting residents in Yorkshire. It currently employs 869 people at its services across the county, including in Barnsley, Bradford, Rotherham and Wakefield and for 20 years was headed by Yorkshireman Lord Victor Adebowale, CBE.

Tiles created by Turning Point service users will be one of the objects on display at the exhibition

These service hubs support clients with drug and alcohol and mental health issues, and supports people with a learning disability to live as independently as possible in the community.

Bev Firth, Senior Operations Manager at Turning Point Wakefield, said:

“Turning Point has been working in Yorkshire for over 50 years, supporting people to recover from drug and alcohol issues, provided a safe space for those with mental health struggles and supporting people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives.

“Our experienced staff combine their expertise with a compassionate approach to helping every single person that comes to our services. We have seen so many people’s lives transformed, and we look forward to helping many more people in the future”.

Princess Diana visiting a Turning Point service in Wakefield in 1993

Turning Point’s Rix House facility in Keighley, Bradford is a residential care home that provides 24-hour support to individuals with physical and learning disabilities.

The staff’s dedicated support was highlighted during the pandemic when they campaigned to remove automatic Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (DNACPR).

Marie-Ann’s brother Alistair lives at Rix House. In the early stages of the pandemic, Alistair's doctor said he wouldn't be admitted to the hospital if he fell ill. The doctor also said they were issuing a DNACPR decision.

“At the time, my overriding feeling was relief. At least Al wouldn't need to go to hospital by himself; he has a strong fear of hospitals and needs a familiar person by his side. Since no-one was allowed to accompany their loved ones to hospitals back then, I was reassured he'd at least be surrounded by love and care,” said Marie-Ann.

Princess Diana visiting Turning Point in Wakefield in 1993, she was patron from 1985 to 1996

“However, as I thought things over that evening, I became more and more troubled that the doctor hadn't said how long the DNACPR decision would be in place. The next morning, I called the doctor to ask about the timeframe and expressed my shock when I was told there was no specific limit. That was when the doctor agreed to set the timeframe at three months.”

Turning Point staff later discovered that the centre had received a blanket DNACPR decision for all residents. This included one resident, perfectly capable of making their own decision, who hadn't even been consulted.

After enlisting the help of local MP and health authority, the DNR orders were cancelled.

“I'll be forever grateful to Vivienne (Alistair’s key worker) for everything she did and enabling me to realise that not everything was being done with Alistair's wellbeing in mind,” said Marie-Ann.

Alistair’s story will be shared as part of a week-long exhibition featuring 60 objects at Kensington Palace, in June, to mark 60 years of Turning Point. The exhibition will also be displayed online.

Turning Point’s connection with the Royal Family goes back to the late princess Diana who was a patron from 1985 until 1996.

Each object represents the recovery journey of those who have been supported by Turning Point and others who have been impacted by the organisation in different ways.

They provide an accessible and vital way to learn and share stories of hope and inspiration, while also marking the significant societal changes during sixty years of Turning Point.

The public are being asked to take part in this campaign, titled Turning Point 60: Finding hope in the most unexpected of places.

People can share their experience with Turning Point by submitting an object that reflects their story on the website www.tp60.co.uk.

By sharing their stories, people can make a positive impact by giving others the courage and belief that they too can change their lives for the better.

Furthermore, insights from all the stories will be used to improve services at Turning Point and also be shared with influencers and policy makers to help make positive societal change.

Julie Bass, chief executive at Turning Point, said:

“Turning Point’s longevity speaks volumes for the level of service that every centre across the country provides to our clients.

“We would love to hear of the inspirational stories of the journeys that people have gone through over the last six decades – it is the reason why we continue to strive to be the best at what we do.