Yorkshire midwife warns issues across NHS are leading to inadequate care for women

Maternity care is being impacted across the NHS, an independent midwife has warned

Deborah Neiger trained as an NHS midwife before deciding to work independently over 20 years ago. She now offers home deliveries as a private midwife alongside postnatal care of up to a year, as well as supporting women in hospital deliveries.

Ms Neiger now supports dozens of women each year, some of whom do not want to engage with the NHS at all through their pregnancies and labours.

She said: “I think the reasons women choose independent midwives have become a lot more acute over the past five years, and especially since Covid.

“Some people have had bad experiences in the NHS, and therefore want to have their next baby with an independent midwife because they haven’t been able to experience continuity of care, or they’ve had traumatic or negligent experiences.

“I am incredibly appreciative of the NHS and work with them all the time. But I think we’ve reached a point where care is sometimes not safe.”

Ms Neiger said many women are concerned about being pushed towards having their labour induced, which can increase the risk of a complicated delivery.

“I think what people find most distressing is that there’s a lot of coercive care happening.

"In York for example, induction rates are very, very high,” she said.

She also said regular closures of NHS-run home birth support due to staffing shortages are pushing more women to choosing to labour at home without medical professionals, known as “freebirthing.”

“For many people, they might think ‘I can’t access a home birth via the NHS so I don’t feel I have a choice other than to do it by myself, if I’m not willing to go to hospital.’

“That’s a shame when it’s down to lack of choice.”

And post-natal care is also inadequate for many women, Ms Neiger said.

“It’s the Cinderella service of maternity care,” she said. “There’s very little funding given to it, and visits are usually pretty quick and focussed on the clinical needs. Breastfeeding support is a huge, huge part of post-natal care.

“The staff have to spread themselves so thinly. I have so many friends who work in the NHS and who are devastated and constantly living with the fear of being short-staffed.

“They are always dealing with stress, and hoping and praying that nothing major occurs on their shift.