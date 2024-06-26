Campers arriving at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, can expect “mostly warm, dry and settled” weather for the next five days but scattered showers could last until the end of the weekend, according to the Met Office.

Fashion icon Gok Wan who will play a DJ slot was one of the first celebrities to be seen enjoying the sunny weather.

Arriving on Thursday will be Yorkshire woman Sally Jenkinson who is the poet in residence for the event.

She bills herself as a writer, performer, care worker and mother from Doncaster.

Her recent book ‘Pantomime Horse, Russian Doll, Egg’, published by Burning Eye Books, is a poetry cycle exploring labour and childbirth. Her work has also recently been featured in Lighthouse Journal, Emerge Literary Journal, The Morning Star, and on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Power Lines’.

She now lives in the Forest of Dean with her cats, husband, and “various fierce and magical children”.

She will perform in the Poetry and Words Tent, Theatre & Circus, on Sunday at 4.17pm.

Meanwhile, the event will see headline performances from global stars including pop singer Dua Lipa, British rock band Coldplay and American soul singer Sza, while Canadian country star Shania Twain will play the coveted legends slot.

Other attractions at the 900-acre festival, which runs from Wednesday until Sunday, includes speeches, film screenings and Q&As, circus performances, comedy sets and more.

Rock band Squeeze will open the Pyramid Stage on Friday at midday, followed by rising star Olivia Dean, K-pop group Seventeen and singer Paul Heaton.

PJ Harvey and LCD Soundsystem will warm up for Dua Lipa as she headlines the main stage on Friday night – her Pyramid Stage debut.

Other highlights on Friday will include D-Block Europe and Idles playing the Other Stage, while Jungle top the bill on West Holts and Fontaines DC head up the Park Stage.

On Saturday, the main stage will welcome Nigerian stars Femi Kuti and Ayra Starr, followed by US 80s chart-topper Cyndi Lauper and rock band Keane.

Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka and British rapper Little Simz will also play on the Pyramid Stage in the evening before Coldplay top the bill.

It will mark the rock band’s first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016 and will make them the first act to headline Glastonbury five times.

Meanwhile, on the Other Stage, the Saturday line-up includes Brit rising star winners The Last Dinner Party, US singer Camila Cabello and electronic duo Disclosure.

The main stage on the final day will open with a performance by Interlinked Ballet, with Seasick Steve and Paloma Faith set to take to the stage in the afternoon.

They will be followed by Twain, who is expected to play her hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much.

The festival will also pay tribute to the late DJ Annie Nightingale, the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1, who died in January at the age of 83.

Her life will be celebrated with a special event across two stages at the Somerset festival on June 27 including a daytime celebration at The Glade stage, featuring King Of The Beats and Paper Dragon, before moving to the BBC Introducing stage for the evening festivities.

The Met Office has told Glastonbury revellers that the weekend should be “largely dry and cloudy”, but they may face showers.

Met Office spokesperson, Andrea Bishop said: “From Friday to Sunday it will remain largely dry and cloudy, with the potential for lighter showers across the weekend.

“Conditions will be slightly above average between 18C and 21C.”