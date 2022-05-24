Following a surge in orders for one chef’s Yorkshire puds, the luxury hotel where he is based has launched the UK’s first-ever dedicated Yorkshire pudding menu.
Craig Rogan, executive head Chef at Dakota Grill, in Leeds, has transformed everyone’s favourite Sunday dinner staple into a four-piece menu, complete with a host of delicious toppings.
Craig, the son of two-star Michelin chef Simon Rogan, launched the menu - the UK’s first to be made up exclusively of Yorkie puds – following repeated requests from customers for his incredible Yorkshire pudding recipe.
While the chef is keeping his Yorkshire pudding recipe a secret, Craig is hoping that his new culinary creation satisfies customers at Dakota Leeds.
What does the Yorkshire pudding menu include?
The Yorkshire pudding menu features a range of combinations including wild mushroom, pearl onion and smoked pancetta, Easingwold pork stuffing, black pudding and apple, and ox cheek and bone marrow mash – each served with lashings of flavoursome gravy.
Elsewhere, non meat-eaters can feast on Yorkshire blue cheese with caramelised onion gravy.
The Yorkshires are now available as an add-on to Dakota Grill Leeds’ Sunday Roast, and range in price between £4 and £7.
Rogan said: “We are so excited to share this menu, which puts a modern twist on an iconic English side dish, all while celebrating God’s own county - Yorkshire.
“We’ve seen other chefs make Yorkshire pudding wraps, or fill a Yorkshire with an entire roast dinner, but this is the first time ever that a restaurant has created an entire Yorkshire pudding menu, to truly celebrate the UK’s love for everyone’s favourite Sunday roast staple.
“We saw an unmissable opportunity to experiment and create a menu which is unique while still including complimentary flavour profiles. It’s something people must try.
“Taking a dish with such history and culture behind it, and adapting and modernising it for our guests, was a brilliant experience.”
Here’s the full Yorkshire pudding menu:
Wild Mushroom, Pearl Onion & Smoked Pancetta Fricassee - £5
Easingwold Pork Stuffing, Black Pudding & Apple - £5
Yorkshire Blue Cheese & Caramelised Onion Gravy - £4
Ox Cheek & Bone Marrow Mash - £7