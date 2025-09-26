Yorkshire to receive £431 million to upgrade high streets, parks and leisure centres

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £5 billion scheme, named the Pride in Place programme, will see money sent directly to community leaders, rather than the previous system of bidding for funds, which existed during the levelling up agenda.

In total, 339 areas will receive some funding nationally, with greater flexibility on how the money can be spent.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister yesterday during a series of interviews with BBC regional radio shows – a tradition before the start of a party’s annual conference.

As part of the fund, 169 areas will receive £2 million every year for a decade, which the Government says will give long-overlooked communities the certainty and control they need to plan for the future.

A further 95 areas will receive an immediate £1.5 million to upgrade public spaces with new green spaces, play areas and sports and leisure facilities.

This includes 28 areas in the Yorkshire and the Humber with 21 areas receiving up to £20m including Orchard Park, Middleton Park Avenue, and Lupset and a further seven areas receiving £1.5 million including Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster and Bradford.

Local people will decide how funding is spent — reviving high streets, restoring parks, and breathing new life into pubs, leisure centres and community halls. This is renewal in action, led by the people who know their neighbourhoods best.

In addition, communities will also gain new powers to seize boarded-up shops, block nuisance businesses, and buy local assets before they close.

The 28 Yorkshire areas which will receive the £30 million in funding are: Orchard Park; Batemoor & Jordanthorpe; Holme Wood; Greatfield; Middleton Park Avenue; Boulevard & St Andrew’s Quay; Lupset; Parson Cross; Seacroft North & Monkswood; Bridlington West; Farnley East; Maltby East; Featherstone; Mixenden; Conisbrough North; New Rossington; Armley & New Wortley; Ravenscliffe; Mexborough West; Immingham & Habrough; and Withernsea East & Patrington.

The seven areas of Yorkshire and the Humber to receive £1.5 million are: Bradford; Doncaster; Rotherham Wakefield; North East Lincolnshire; Barnsley; and Hull.

Sir Keir said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.

“We’re investing in Britain’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country. Because it’s people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.