All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Yorkshire university named best Russel Group institution by students, according to latest survey

Students have named the University of Sheffield the best Russell Group institution in the latest National Student Survey.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Aug 2023, 07:47 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST
Students have named the University of Sheffield the best Russell Group institution in the latest National Student Survey.Students have named the University of Sheffield the best Russell Group institution in the latest National Student Survey.
Students have named the University of Sheffield the best Russell Group institution in the latest National Student Survey.

The survey, in which more than 335,000 final-year students have fed back their higher education experience, was published this week and places Sheffield top of the UK’s 24 world-class, research-intensive universities, based on aggregate responses.

Sheffield received the highest positive responses to 27 questions that asked students to rate their academic experience, mental wellbeing, resources and support.

The city’s university was also placed top for assessment and feedback and for Students’ Union in the Russell Group of universities, which also features Cambridge and Oxford.

Sheffield is also in the top three across the Russell Group for learning opportunities, student voice and mental health, and top five for learning resources, academic support and organisation and management.

Professor Koen Lamberts, president and vice-chancellor, said: “We are really pleased our students have rated us so highly. This is testament to the hard work of our staff and the positive work of Sheffield Students' Union.

“We value feedback as it provides important insights into how we can improve. We will use the responses to further develop the student experience here.”