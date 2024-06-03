Youth group in Horbury calls for help from enthusiastic volunteers

During this week's Volunteers Week (3 to 9 June) a Salvation Army youth group is looking for fun and enthusiastic volunteers to help at its twice weekly group in Horbury, West Yorkshire.

The Horbury Salvation Army Youth Hub provides a space for youngsters from age 11 upwards to come together, play pool, video games, take part in activities and chat in a safe environment every Tuesday and Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Claire Hardcastle, youth development co-ordinator, said: “We are looking for volunteers to support our twice-weekly youth club here at Horbury Salvation Army Youth Hub in Peel Street.

“We have such a fantastic group of young people who come and join us here every week and we want to be able to support them with as many positive influences as we can.

Claire Hardcastle of The Salvation Army

“For a couple of hours twice a week they can come and relax, play pool or playstation. We have lots of board games, craft activities and opportunities for the young people to chat and engage in conversations with each other and with us.

“It’s a relaxed space where kids can feel safe to talk, whether that’s discussing faith or any issues they have in their lives. We’re there to support them. It helps them to know there are adults out there that care for the sake of caring.”

They are looking for volunteers who can commit to help on one or both days, once a week or once a month.

Claire added: “We are looking for people who aren’t afraid to have fun and be silly, but also be able to have more serious conversations without being judgemental, and who accept young people for who they are and what they bring.

Horbury Salvation Army Youth Hub

"Volunteering is such a great opportunity, it boosts self-esteem and confidence and creates a feeling of giving back to the community. This is such a rewarding thing to be part of.

"I feel so blessed to be able to see the change in the young people who have come through the youth group, to see their journey and know that we have had a positive impact on them. Please do come and join us and be a part of that.”