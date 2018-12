Many of these places are free to enter, meaning you don’t have to spend a lot to see the best of what Yorkshire has to offer. Here are 10 of the best free things to do in Yorkshire this Christmas.

1. The Cow and Calf, Ilkley, West Yorkshire Take in the fresh Yorkshire air this Christmas, with a walk along the popular Ilkley Moor. Visit the outcrop and a boulder which are said to look like a cow and its calf, which gives the moor its name.

2. St Ives Estate, Bingley, West Yorkshire St. Ives Estate is a 550-acre country park and former estate located between Bingley and Harden. Explore this country park's woodlands, open moor, wildflower meadow and numerous winding paths.

3. National Railway Museum, York, North Yorkshire Explore the story of rail transport in Britain and its impact on society at the National Railway Museum. With free entry to the museum, this is a great day out for all the family.

4. The Hepworth, Wakefield, West Yorkshire The Hepworth Wakefield is an art museum situated on the south side of the River Calder. The gallery takes its name from artist and sculptor Barbara Hepworth who was born and educated in the city.

