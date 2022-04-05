14-year-old boy taken to hospital after being run over by a car in Leeds city centre

At 3.29pm yesterday, police received a report of three males seen running in East Street in Leeds city centre, with one carrying a large knife.
At 3.31pm a further call was received reporting a male having been run over by a grey Seat Leon at the junction of Flax Place and Railway Street.
Officers attended and found a 14-year-old boy with a fractured ankle. He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.
A scene was put in place in to undergo forensic examination and was removed at about 7pm.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13220180236 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.