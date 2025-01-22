16,000 new jobs expected in region thanks to finance from British Business Bank, report claims

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it was established in 2014, the British Business Bank has supported over 18,000 smaller businesses across Yorkshire and the Humber, representing almost nine per cent of total businesses supported through the Bank.

The Power of 10: 10 Year Impact Report, reveals Yorkshire and the Humber-based smaller businesses supported by the Bank are projected to generate an additional £6bn in turnover.

Through this growth, the Bank estimates that these businesses will boost UK economic output by an estimated £3bn over the lifetime of their finance.The finance provided is expected to create over 16,000 jobs among businesses in the region, along with sustaining an additional 186,000 existing positions.

Cat Smith, senior network manager for Yorkshire and the Humber at British Business Bank, said: “The impact we’ve had across Yorkshire and the Humber over the last 10 years is nothing short of remarkable.

“The British Business Bank was established to ensure every small business can access the finance they need to start up, scale and grow, no matter where they’re based in the UK. And that’s exactly what we’ve achieved.”

The report also states that across the UK, the Bank has delivered more than £32bn in combined public and private sector funding since 2014, supporting 209,000 smaller businesses.

This is expected to create 250,000 additional jobs and to support almost 2.3 million existing positions.

The smaller businesses supported by the Bank are projected to generate £97bn in additional turnover, which the Bank estimates will boost UK economic output by around £43bn over the lifetime of their finance.

84 per cent of businesses supported by the bank are based outside London.

Louis Taylor, CEO, British Business Bank, added: “The Power of 10: 10 Year Impact Report highlights the transformative role the British Business bank has played in driving economic growth and shaping the financial landscape for smaller businesses across the UK.

“From improving access to finance across the UK’s Nations and regions to backing innovation and championing sustainable growth, we are proud of the impact we’ve achieved over the past decade. Looking ahead, we remain committed to supporting smaller businesses, unlocking private sector investment, and helping the UK meet its economic goals."