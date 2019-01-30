300 jobs lost after British Ceramic Tile collapses

Have your say

Manufacturer British Ceramic Tile has gone into administration, resulting in the loss of 313 jobs.

The firm, which is based in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire and Newton Abbot, Devon, ceased trading amid the termination of a key customer contract.

A remaining 67 jobs will support the orderly winding down of the firm.

Alastair Massey, Tony Wright and Andrew Sheridan, partners at FRP Advisory, were appointed joint administrators of British Ceramic Tile on January 30.

Mr Sheridan said: “British Ceramic Tile Limited is a leading player in the manufacturer of ceramic tiles, with a longstanding heritage in the local communities in which it operates and a stellar reputation for its quality products.

“Unfortunately, challenging trading conditions and the termination of a key customer contract in recent days have forced the business to enter administration and cease trading with immediate effect.

“We are currently providing support to the affected employees and are working closely with the Redundancy Payments Service to ensure the best possible outcome in this difficult period.

“In the meantime, we would urge any parties interested in acquiring the assets to contact us as soon as possible.”

The firm opened a new showroom and offices in Cleckheaton in 2013 when it decided to relocate staff from George Street in Brighouse to the new premises in Low Moor.