400 jobs at risk as Yorkshire council approves inflation-busting tax rise

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood

Senior reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 16:22 BST
Up to 400 jobs are at risk at a council which has approved an inflation-busting council tax rise.

East Riding councillors agreed a 4.99 per cent rise, which includes two per cent ring-fenced for adult social care at a meeting at County Hall, in Beverley.

Most Popular

It means a Band D household will now pay £1,871, an increase of £89.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Almost three-quarters of homes in the East Riding fall within the three lowest bands. Band A (24 per cent of properties) will pay an extra £59 for the year (total £1,247), while Band B (23 per cent) will pay £1,455 (up £69). The highest Band H will pay £3,742. Council tax will raise £18.2m.

County Hall, Beverley, where councillors approved a 4.99 per cent rise in council tax on Thursdayplaceholder image
County Hall, Beverley, where councillors approved a 4.99 per cent rise in council tax on Thursday

Councillors heard that the current budget deficit stood at £1.7m and would “hopefully continue to reduce up to the year end”, said Cabinet member for finance Nigel Wilkinson.

Councillor Wilkinson said the council would be “smaller and leaner” in future and had set aside £6.6m to fund a reduction of 400 full time posts.

This would be largely achieved by “natural attrition, reduction of management layers, redeployment and voluntary redundancy”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An extra £10.2m would be needed to pay for the projected annual pay increase for local government staff.

He said the council had made savings of £7.4m in the last few months, and compared it to a tanker which had overcome initial intertia to turn before it hit an iceberg.

"Everyone of our people within this organisation recognises the need for change,” he added.

The Bank of England expects inflation to rise this year to 3.7 per cent, before falling to the two per cent target.

Related topics:YorkshireEast RidingCouncil TaxCouncillorsCounty Hall
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice