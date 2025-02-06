400 jobs at risk as Yorkshire council approves inflation-busting tax rise
East Riding councillors agreed a 4.99 per cent rise, which includes two per cent ring-fenced for adult social care at a meeting at County Hall, in Beverley.
It means a Band D household will now pay £1,871, an increase of £89.
Almost three-quarters of homes in the East Riding fall within the three lowest bands. Band A (24 per cent of properties) will pay an extra £59 for the year (total £1,247), while Band B (23 per cent) will pay £1,455 (up £69). The highest Band H will pay £3,742. Council tax will raise £18.2m.
Councillors heard that the current budget deficit stood at £1.7m and would “hopefully continue to reduce up to the year end”, said Cabinet member for finance Nigel Wilkinson.
Councillor Wilkinson said the council would be “smaller and leaner” in future and had set aside £6.6m to fund a reduction of 400 full time posts.
This would be largely achieved by “natural attrition, reduction of management layers, redeployment and voluntary redundancy”.
An extra £10.2m would be needed to pay for the projected annual pay increase for local government staff.
He said the council had made savings of £7.4m in the last few months, and compared it to a tanker which had overcome initial intertia to turn before it hit an iceberg.
"Everyone of our people within this organisation recognises the need for change,” he added.
The Bank of England expects inflation to rise this year to 3.7 per cent, before falling to the two per cent target.