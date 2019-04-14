70-year-old man in critical condition after A1 crash

A 70-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after a serious crash on the A1.

It happened at about 7.10am on Saturday, April 13 just south of junction 51 at Leeming Bar.

The crash involved a red Audi A1 car and a silver Hyundai IX35 car, both of which had been travelling south on the motorway.

The driver of the Hyundai, a man aged 70 from the Bedale area, suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Cook Hospital by air ambulance.

He remains in a critical condition.

A female passenger in the Hyundai was also taken to James Cook Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

She was treated and subsequently discharged.

The driver of the Audi, a 21-year-old woman from the Midlothian area of Scotland, was also taken to James Cook Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

She was discharged after treatment.

She has been arrested by police in connection with the collision and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The A1(M) southbound was closed until 2pm to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

Police believe that the red Audi involved had travelled from Scotland before the collision, and are appealing for anyone who saw a red Audi A1, driven by a woman with blonde hair, on the A1 between Midlothian and Leeming prior to the collision to contact them

Any witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Constable Chris Garbutt or Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton at North Yorkshire Police, by calling 101 and quoting reference number 12190066191.

