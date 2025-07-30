A case of the blues good for the garden

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But blue can’t be ignored entirely.

Take borage, for instance, one of those herbs which has gone out of fashion since it was introduced, many centuries ago, from the Mediterranean.

In its original home it had – probably still has - a reputation for inspiring bravery and courage. It was also said to help heal broken hearts, and plant scientists have discovered that it helps the body to release adrenaline. So, all in all, a pretty good plant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRAVE HEART: Borage has a reputation for inspiring courage.

Nowadays it has limited culinary use, but the vivid blue flowers can be used as a garnish, in potpourris or candied for use in confections, and some people use the cucumber-flavoured leaves to help pep up a pasta sauce.

So why don’t we grow more of it, if only to bring some fresh flavour into our lives or to add to a glass of Pimm’s?

Borago officinalis is an annual with a mission – to spread its progeny throughout the garden; it does this by self-seeding at an alarming rate, and that’s probably another reason why, in these days of smaller and smaller gardens, it has found itself out of favour.

But, kept contained, it can enhance beds and borders during June and July and even into August, producing numerous small, brilliant-blue flowers which prove irresistible to insects, particularly butterflies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing borage isn’t particularly difficult but it pays to allocate a specific spot - a well-drained, neutral soil is ideal, and a semi-shaded site should the perfect berth.

Echium

Echiums are close relatives of borage, but they produce flowers on a grand scale, although most gardeners will probably have to travel far south to see them at their best.

One of the best examples is E candicans, which is relatively hardy even in the UK, particularly where winters are dry. It is biennial and needs one cold winter after germination to flower - so these plants will flower in their first year and beyond. In milder areas the ‘Pride of Madeira’ may keep growing all year round

Although plants are hardy when kept dry, the foliage can be damaged by frost and wind, and the cold may kill those growing in wet ground, so protect them in winter with horticultural fleece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, try growing echiums in large containers with plenty of sand or grit for drainage. When life starts in spring, keep plants well-watered between May and August.

Echiums self-seed over a small area, and once these seedlings have germinated and over-wintered, they too may flower to eventually produce a thriving colony of this most spectacular of plants which are renowned for attracting insects, particularly bees.

After flowering, the stalk will brown and die but leave it in situ until the seeds have ripened, then cut it back in autumn.

If plants growing in the garden are shy to bloom, try encouraging them with a high-potash feed; if in pots, move them into larger containers and keep them well-watered through the summer of their first year to promote flowers in the second year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

E candicans loves full sun and soil which is poor to moderately fertile and well-drained – too rich a soil can actually discourage flowers but encourage foliage.

Established plants are tolerant of drought, wind and salt so they make ideal coastal plants - although in times of drought, they do appreciate extra water.

Protect echiums from hard frosts, especially in spring when the flower spikes are beginning to develop. These are plants that are hardy to -5C when kept dry.

Agapanthus

Agapanthus (the Greek for ‘love flower’ and also known as the lily of the Nile) produces clusters of gorgeous blooms in blue, white or violet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agapanthus are herbaceous perennials and come in both deciduous and evergreen forms; surprisingly, the evergreen varieties are generally the most tender.

They thrive in fertile, well-drained, but moisture-retentive soil, in full sun. If you’re lucky enough to have such conditions – and live somewhere warm - plant crowns in spring, 5cm (2in) deep.

For the best blooms, feed weekly or fortnightly with a balanced liquid feed during the growing season until flowers begin to show colour. Water regularly during the growing season, but sparingly in winter.

In autumn, mulch heavily but remember to remove this cover next spring as new growth starts to push it way though the soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you don’t have ideal conditions outdoors, grow agapanthus in large containers filled with John Innes No.2 or No.3 potting compost. Place in a light, dry, frost-free place in late autumn - a cold frame, greenhouse or conservatory – and overwinter them there before taking them outdoors again next year.

There are numerous agapanthus varieties available, but if you want a big, big deep blue, try growing ‘Blue Giant’ which produces enormous blooms on top of four-foot-high stems.

For something slightly less in-your-eye there’s ‘Lavender Haze’ with its giant, 25cm (10in) flower heads, in a soft lavender.