'A generation of British savers has lost money because of high inflation and low rates': Adam French

Using historic savings account data, we at Moneyfacts found that £1 saved in 2020 is now worth 11 pence less in real terms in 2025, because average savings have not kept pace with inflation.

That is despite savings rates improving in recent years.

Since July 2023, the average margin between the Moneyfacts Average Savings Rate and CPI has been just 0.49 per cent.

Adam French is head of news at Moneyfacts.

For those liable for tax on their interest, of which there were an estimated 2.1 million people in 2024-25, a margin of this size is not enough to deliver positive real returns.

This is a big problem because the current generation of savers are becoming all-too used to poor rates and are seemingly less inclined to shop around for the best deals.

While it is easy to label these savers as ‘lazy’, you only need to look at average savings rates in the 15 years which followed on from the 2008 global financial crisis to understand why so many people don’t see the value in shopping around for a better return on their savings.

Between 2008 and 2022, the Moneyfacts Average Savings Rate sat at an average of 1.52 per cent, more than one per cent below inflation.

Compare this to 1995-2007, when the Moneyfacts Average Savings Rate sat at an average of 3.78 per cent, more than 2 per cent above inflation.

As a rule of thumb, savings rates need be at least two per cent above inflation to deliver positive real returns.

Over the past five years, average savings rates have been two per cent above inflation on just one occasion, in September 2024.

This was also the only time that inflation dropped below the two per cent target during the five-year period.

Savers can at least limit some of the damage the inflation savings trap is inflicting on their finances, but they must act quickly - especially now inflation has hit an 18-month high of 3.6 per cent, which is higher than an average savings account is currently paying out.

There are more than 1,000 savings accounts which are available on the market that are beating inflation.

Some of the top-paying accounts, which include easy access and fixed term accounts, pay over four per cent, plus the best regular savings accounts, into which you can save smaller amounts each month, are paying around seven per cent.

Today’s best rates shouldn’t be taken for granted.

While many top-paying rates have improved in the past month, it may be a short-term reprieve - there has also been a harsh cut of almost one per cent when looking back at one-year fixed rate bonds this time last year.

The message is simple, vote with your feet and switch accounts, failure to do so is costing you money in real terms.

Finding the willpower to do so, however, may be a tougher ask for many after so many years of negative returns.