A harsh winter and water rail may step out

Hard winter frosts provide the best chances of seeing one of our most secretive birds, the water rail.
By Bill Teale
Published 29th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST

For most of the time they remain hidden in the reeds

but on days of hard frost, when their normal routes are turned into ice, they are forced to come out onto dry land in search of food.

This provides chances of good views of these elusive birds with their streaky brown backs and grey flanks with vertical stripes- perfect camouflage among the reeds.

Water Rail - Rallus aquaticus, rare shy bird from European reeds and wetlands, Hortobagy National Park, Hungary.Water Rail - Rallus aquaticus, rare shy bird from European reeds and wetlands, Hortobagy National Park, Hungary.
Water Rail - Rallus aquaticus, rare shy bird from European reeds and wetlands, Hortobagy National Park, Hungary.

In winter water rails are enterprising feeders and will stalk smaller birds and mammals before pouncing and spearing them with their long red beaks.

In spring and summer they are easier to locate if not see, as they become very vocal, especially at dusk.

They have a loud squeal that turns into a scream, also a distinctive kick kick kick call.

They male well concealed nests in the reeds in which they lay between seven and 12 eggs and , once the young have hatched, they leave the nest almost immediately.

Just how many pairs of water rails there are is hard to determine, especially in winter when numbers are boosted by those coming here from Europe, especially Germany and Denmark and they become much more widespread.

But there are likely to be more than than have been counted.

Other sightings include a flock of 30 snow buntings on Flamborough Head.

