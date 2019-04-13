A19 closed both ways as air ambulance arrives after two-car crash The A19 is closed both ways after a two-car crash to allow the air ambulance to attend. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The A19 is closed both ways after a two-car crash to allow the air ambulance to attend. It is closed between the A61 and A684 (Kilvington/Thornbrough) and the A684 (Ellerbeck, Osmotherley). Yorkshire MEPs Linda McAvan and Jane Collins won't stand in May's European Parliament elections Leeds man escapes police by dropping into DIY bolthole