The A64 York Road in Leeds has been closed by emergency services.

The A64 York Road in Killingbeck is closed eastbound between ASDA and Crossgates Road Melbourne Roundabout.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.

Drivers are being asked to turn around by emergency services and traffic is building in the area, it is reported.

Fire crews are at Bar 841 in Killingbeck, with the fire reported to have broken out mid morning on Saturday.

There are many crews alongside police and paramedics at the scene.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured and crews remain at the scene, with the road closure in place.