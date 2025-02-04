A much-loved museum will stay open, after thousands of people opposed closure plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkstall Abbey, founded 1152, was once home to hundreds of monks but was lost to ruin under Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries.

Its old gatehouse forms the Abbey House museum, which opened in 1927, and is home to three replica Victorian streets, which feature shops, a pub, and houses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council, which is facing “unprecedented” financial pressures, proposed shutting the museum to save £160,000.

Opened in 1927, Abbey House Museum is home to three replica Victorian streets, which feature shops, a pub, and houses. The museum building itself is Kirkstall Abbey’s original gatehouse

But after a “passionate” response to a consultation, which had almost 10,000 responses, as well as a public demonstration earlier this month, the council has decided to withdraw the proposals from the budget it will set next week.

The museum will now remain open to visitors as normal and planning for events will continue. However, the council said, savings still need to be made.

Councillor Salma Arif said: “It was clear from ward members the strength of feeling locally, and this has been replicated from across Leeds in the consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result, we’re pleased to say the museum will stay open.

“What we need now is for people channel the passion and enthusiasm they have demonstrated during the consultation into visiting and engaging with the site as much as possible over the coming months so we can all work to support its future.”