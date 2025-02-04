Abbey House Museum: Much-loved museum to stay open after 'passionate' pleas against closure

A much-loved museum will stay open, after thousands of people opposed closure plans.

Kirkstall Abbey, founded 1152, was once home to hundreds of monks but was lost to ruin under Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries.

Its old gatehouse forms the Abbey House museum, which opened in 1927, and is home to three replica Victorian streets, which feature shops, a pub, and houses

Leeds City Council, which is facing “unprecedented” financial pressures, proposed shutting the museum to save £160,000.

Opened in 1927, Abbey House Museum is home to three replica Victorian streets, which feature shops, a pub, and houses. The museum building itself is Kirkstall Abbey’s original gatehouse

But after a “passionate” response to a consultation, which had almost 10,000 responses, as well as a public demonstration earlier this month, the council has decided to withdraw the proposals from the budget it will set next week.

The museum will now remain open to visitors as normal and planning for events will continue. However, the council said, savings still need to be made.

Councillor Salma Arif said: “It was clear from ward members the strength of feeling locally, and this has been replicated from across Leeds in the consultation.

"As a result, we’re pleased to say the museum will stay open.

“What we need now is for people channel the passion and enthusiasm they have demonstrated during the consultation into visiting and engaging with the site as much as possible over the coming months so we can all work to support its future.”

The museum is hosting an exhibition entitled Story Time, which includes a huge variety of historic books and games, each exploring the magical world of children’s stories.

