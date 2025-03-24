Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abingdon Health posted revenue of £3.1m for the six months ending 31 December, a 28 per cent uplift from the same period last year.

This came, however, alongside an adjusted EBITDA loss of £1.9m, a jump from losses of £1.2m in the final half of 2023.The firm said this was as a result of a number of investments made during the period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company also posted a pre-tax loss of £2.6m, up from a loff of £1.2m the previous year.

Medical test producer, Abingdon Health, said it now has the foundations in place to build a “sustainably profitable company". Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Abingdon Health said it now expects to break even next year.

Chris Hand, executive chairman at the firm, said: "FY 2025 has started very positively for Abingdon as we continued our momentum in executing key strategic milestones such as the acquisition of CS Lifesciences, the opening of Abingdon Analytical in Doncaster, and the commencement of work on our new US site in Madison which is set to be completed in April.

"Following some temporary headwinds during H1 2025, we were pleased to see growing contract momentum towards the end of the period and into H2, including a $2m contract developing sexually transmitted disease tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe we now have the foundations in place to build a sustainably profitable company. We are continuing to progress towards achieving our key goal of cashflow breakeven, which we expect to reach during calendar year 2026, without the need for further funding."

The firm said it expects both revenue and EBITDA to improve in the second half of the year on the back of its new contracts.

Abingdon Health also announced a number of boardroom changes alongside its results on Monday.

Chris Yates, having performed the role of CEO of Abingdon Health for 10 years, has been appointed to the new role of president at Abingdon Health USA Inc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm said he will now hold overall responsibility for the US business and for commercial activities globally, including the firm’s recently acquired subsidiaries CS Life Sciences Group and IVDeology.

The move will also see him stand down as CEO, with the role of group CEO now incorporated into Mr Hand's role as executive chairman.

Dr Katie Brenner will also be appointed in April as an additional independent non-executive director at Abingdon Health.

Dr Brenner is based in Madison, WI, USA and founded bluDiagnostics, a company specialising in lateral flow testing with an associated app to allow at-home monitoring of female fertility using saliva samples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She sold bluDiagnostics to Amazon in 2020 and remained there until 2024. Dr Brenner has a PhD in Bioengineering from Caltech and has a BS and MS from Stanford University in Electrical Engineering.

Abingdon announced last week that it was set to launch its saliva-based pregnancy test in a number of European territories.