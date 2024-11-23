'Action should be taken against advisers linked to loan charge'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man affected by loan charge told The Yorkshire Post he had been re-hired as a contractor by his former company in 2016.

He recalled: “I did a quick google and found an umbrella company at the top of the results so I engaged them. They seemed professional and HMRC-approved, so what’s not to like?

“I happily documented everything I had ever done for the new owners, I submitted timesheets to the umbrella company and I received money in my bank account.

Action should be taken against the advisers and companies linked with the loan charge scandal, say campaigners. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

“Then, in about 2020 or so, I got a demand from HMRC for a tax return for 2019. When I did eventually manage to get through to a real person on the phone, it was never anyone who could say why HMRC wanted this.

“By now, I had some inkling that this was about the Loan Charge. It seems HMRC were expecting me to put 2016 income in my 2019 return.

“As the tax return was accepted, I felt there was nothing left to worry about, and then, there was a notice from HMRC saying they have a right to, and are, investigating my affairs for 2019.

“Every day I watch the postman delivering mail to me with a sinking dread feeling. My main stress is the length of time this has been going on. If ever something needed a Statute of Limitations, it is this. HMRC seems willing and able to work as slowly and for as long as they like, without a care for any emotional stress and cost to those involved.”

Another man affected by the loan charge said: “I had contact in 2019 with HMRC when the initial review was being done, and was advised that I should wait until the outcome of the review and legislation has passed before I do anything further. I was advised I do not need to continue paying until they come back to me.

“Having not heard from HMRC for five years, thinking the stress and worries are behind me, a brown envelope in the post this summer chasing me for payment. To add insult to injury, they’ve now added five years worth of interest to the amount I owe.

“I’ve now been backed into a corner by HMRC and find myself having to pay a monthly figure for the next two to three years.

