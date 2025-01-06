Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition of Adare SEC, which operates from sites in Huddersfield, Leicester, and Glasgow, increases Mail Metrics’ workforce from 150 to 600 employees, and marks the company’s fourth acquisition in four years.

Mail Metrics said the move "accelerates" its expansion into the UK market. The firm’s revenue has recently grown from €1m in 2019 to a projected €210m in 2024.

Nick Keegan, group CEO for UK & Ireland at Mail Metrics, said: "This is a landmark day for Mail Metrics as we welcome Adare SEC into our group.

“This acquisition is a natural step in our scaling journey, combining our strengths to deliver innovative and compliant communication solutions for our growing client base across the UK and Ireland.”

Tony Strong, CEO of Adare SEC, said: “This is a fantastic next chapter for the business and I greatly look forward to working with Nick and the team to ensure a seamless transition. These are exciting times, and the future looks extremely bright.”

Adare SEC’s former Chairman, Peter De Haan, who has owned the company since 2000, will be retiring following the sale.

He said: “We are immensely proud of all we have achieved under the Adare SEC banner, and we knew that the sale of the company had to be to a business with the same expertise, ambition and deep respect for the industry.

"Mail Metrics is a perfect fit, and the growth to date of the business showcases the talent of Nick and the team.”

As part of the deal, MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland has invested a substantial amount in Mail Metrics for a minority stake. The deal is also backed by Bank of Ireland and AIB.

Chris Walsh, investment director at MML Ireland said: “MML is delighted to back Nick and his team in this landmark acquisition. Mail Metrics has built a brilliant, customer-focused business underpinned by its own technology.

“The deal brings together two of the leading providers of critical customer communications in the UK and Ireland and we look forward to working with the combined Mail Metrics and Adare SEC team to bring out the best of both businesses and to support them on their continued growth journey.”

The acquisition builds on a string of previous acquisitions by Mail Metrics, including its acquisitions of Persona (Ireland) and Forth Communications (UK) in 2021, and Dafil (Ireland) in 2023.

Mr Keegan added: “I would like to extend my gratitude to our financial backers who have made this deal possible. MML Ireland, our new private equity partner, and our banking partners at Bank of Ireland and AIB have provided invaluable support throughout the process.