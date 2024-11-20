Advanced Manufacturing Conference: UK 'making steps in right direction' on tackling years of under-investment

Closer collaboration on investment between the public and private sector can help tackle the UK’s twin economic stagnation and low productivity problems, an expert told the Advanced Manufacturing Conference.

Edward Smith, co-chief investment officer for Rathbones, spoke at the opening of the conference ahead of participating in the first session of the day.

An arm of the Rathbones business, Investec Wealth & Investment (UK), was the headline sponsor for the conference.

Mr Smith said that the UK has suffered with 17 years of economic stagnation and lower productivity than the likes of the US, France and Germany.

Edward Smith speaking at the National World Advanced Manufacturing Conference 2024 held at The Cutlers Hall in Sheffield

He said improving investment levels in the UK is key to tackling those issues.

"Investment really matters, virtually all of the productivity gap with France is explained by French workers having more capital to work with.

"We need a lot more and investors, businesses, universities and local and national governments must work more closely together to achieve it.”

The Government’s new industrial strategy has said that advanced manufacturing is crucial to the UK’s clean energy goals, “which will bring opportunities for the sector”.

It is estimated that additional capital investment averaging £50 to £60 billion per year is needed through the late 2020s and 2030s to meet clean energy targets.

Mr Smith said: "Nowhere has suffered more from under-investment than our former industrial heartlands.

"The country as a whole is poorer as a result of under-investment. We need policies that improve the economic ecosystem.

“We need policies that improve regional transport, that attract more of our brightest graduates to move away from London and incentivises businesses to relocate.

"Increasing the intensity of investment in the UK is the best thing a Government can do.”

He said the Government’s new industrial strategy “could do a lot of good”.

"It is long overdue – industrial strategies are having a renaissance around the world and the numbers being earmarked are absolutely enormous.

"Recent American legislation has directed over $2 trillion in public and private funding due to strategic industrial initiatives over the next 10 years and from Beijing to Brussels, the US is far from alone in this trend.

"We need to lean in and encourage the UK to properly embrace it. Get planning laws and industrial strategy right together with public infrastructure improvements and other incentives for investment and the future could be very bright.