Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre: Work completed on major new facility at Yorkshire site
Henry Boot Construction, part of Henry Boot, completed work on the new 29,700 sq ft state-of-the-art research and development hub, which will be home to Composites at Speed and Scale (COMPASS).
The new site is located next to the AMRC’s flagship Factory 2050 at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District.
Emma Hutton, AMRC director of major projects, said: “This new facility represents a significant milestone in the UK’s aerospace and manufacturing sector, offering a unique opportunity for industry partners to access cutting-edge equipment and expertise."
The open-access facility will house cutting-edge research programmes aimed at meeting the demand for lighter commercial aircraft and supporting the aviation industry's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
